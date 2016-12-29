Wedding guest shot dead in Benin City by Police Corporal

From Eben Enasco Kingsley, Benin City

The Nigerian Police authorities in Benin City, Edo state has announced the arrest of a Police Corporal, Stanley Akhigbe, who allegedly shot dead one Imalele Osemwingie, popularly called Bin Ladin, at a wedding ceremony in Benin City, Edo State, under the guise of intoxication from alcohol comsumption.

Disclosing the arrest of the police officer, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, said he has instituted an investigative panel to look into the circumstances that led to the alleged shooting to death of the victim.

While suing for calm, CP Gwandu added that the suspect has been arrested, dismissed from the force and will be charged to court very soon.

National Daily learnt that Corporal Akhigbe, was alleged to have attended the wedding with a police riffle and in the process, had a disagreement with some of the guests, resulting into a heated argument. Out of anger, it was further gathered, he allegedly pulled the trigger thrice, firing into the ground.

Not done, he allegedly fired another shot that hit Osemwingie and died on the spot.

Doused with the reality of the havoc committed, he attempted to escape while firing sporadically into the air, but was over-powered by the crowd after he had exhausted his ammunition. He was then handed over to the men of the Ikpoba Hill Police Division.

A witness, Mr. Eric Omobude, said the deceased, Osemwingie, who is from Iguikpe in Egor Local Government Area, accompanied him to the ceremony and alleged that the policeman acted under the influence of alcohol.

He appealed to the state Police Commissioner to thoroughly investigate the incident.