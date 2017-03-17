What Amaju Pinnick told Uduaghan years ago about his recent CAF success

By Ediale Kingsley

Former Delta State Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, heartily congratulates Nigeria Football Federation’s President on his recent victory in the just concluded CAF elections.

Amaju Pinnick, whose candidate of interest (Ahmad Ahmad) defeated Issa Hayatou to become the new CAF President, was able to secure a seat for himself i n the Executive Committee of the Confederation Of African Football (CAF).

Uduaghan dished out congratulatory words, “You told me several years ago that your aspiration in life was to be a football administrator. All you wanted from me was to assist you wherever I could. I appealed to Chief Solomon Ogba, then Delta State Commissioner for Sports, who with the approval of Chief James Onanefe Ibori, appointed you Vice Chairman of Delta State FA. Since then you have moved on to being the Delta State FA Chairman, NFF President and today you have been elected CAF Executive Committee member, the 3rd Nigerian to be so elected”.

“Today you are known world wide in the administration of football. The path has been very rough, but you have remained focused and prayerful.

I know you have a lot to offer the world of football” the happy Governor expressed before pledging his family’s commitments to continue praying for Amaju.

In his congratulatory message, Uduaghan thanked Amaju for letting the youths know that if they are focused and hard working on their chosen career, God will always make a way for them.

Pinnick won the election which held at the CAF 39th Ordinary General Assembly at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa on Thursday, March 16. The Delta State born football administrator defeated long-standing member Anjorin Moucharafou who is also the head of Benin Republic Football Federation.