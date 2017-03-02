What Morocco’s King Mohammed VI told Buhari on phone

King Mohammed VI of Morocco Wednesday had a telephone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari in London, where the Nigerian president has been on vacation since January.

The King, who initiated the call, asked after the President’s health and expressed satisfaction at his rate of improvement.

The two leaders also discussed the current stage of the Morocco-Nigeria Atlantic crude oil pipeline project.

King Mohammed VI thanked President Buhari for Nigeria’s support in returning Morocco to the African Union and notified him of Morocco’s request to join the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

The Moroccan King also expressed his intention to make the Rabat-Abuja strategic partnership a framework for regular consultation and cooperation on African issues of mutual interest to both countries.

President Buhari, who thanked King Mohammed VI for the phone call, said that he looked forward to deepening relations between both countries.