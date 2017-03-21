What police plans to do with late doctor’s phone numbers 

As police recovered the remains of the late Allwell Orji, who killed himself on Sunday after jumping into the Third Mainland Lagos Lagoon continued, a team of detectives investigating the death sais it needs the last conversation he made by phone before the incident.

A senior police detective at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti told the National Daily the hospital the late doctor worked at Isolo area of Lagos, has provided his three lines, MTN, Airtell and another line to the Police to conduct the forensic speech tracking.

Police will also approach the communication companies to help in the investigation.

The source told National Daily that once the last conversation is established it will help the Police and family to know what actually prompted the late Orji to take such decision of taking his life in such circumstances.