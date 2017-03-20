Why APC will remain strong – Chief Lanre Razak

By Lanre Adesanya

Former Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Razak has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will remain a virile political party in spite of all perceived threat to her sanctity, as effective mechanism are in place to ensure oneness.

The astute politician who would turn 71 on Monday March 20th , noted that schemings and a level of healthy rivalry witnessed in the APC can only make it stronger and would not by any means divide the party.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the national leader of the APC in Nigeria and he facilitated our movement out of bad government of the PDP and APC got there, ensuring that APC did not fail is the essence of a good leader and we are proud to have him.

“Political party is not supposed to be a graveyard, but peopled with groups with different interest targeted at having power, the dynamics of interest is what you perceived as internal wrangling.

” Anyday you think we are collapsing,we are becoming stronger because of existing virile mechanism put in place to ensure unity of purpose within APC.

“Considering those things people have put into the APC, we will not allow this to crumble.”

The Chairman/CEO of Rivebond company and Balogun of Epe land and two times governorship aspirant in Lagos State, Chief Razak stated unequivocally that, God had been so faithful to him for having granted most of his heart desires in life.

The unassuming but vibrant Lagosian reminisce with nostalgia his days as the Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos and how he dealt with the traffic snags experienced along Ikeja,Ojodu, Magodo axis which informed the removal of the toll gate and the corridor was opened.

He also made mentioned his 300 housing units feat completed within nine months as the council chairman and deliberate initiative of rice plantation success story in 1994 which caught the admiration of the Ministry of National Planning back then.

Razak was full of commendations for the good works of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, whom he noted had effectively addressed the chaotic and hellish traffic experienced by commuters from Island to the mainland through innovative approach.

Razak a dynamic politician who aside been a progressive minded person had course to be a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),in time past stated why he had to leave the party when he did having cited some development that portends bad future for the party.

“Six years ago I have seen the future of PDP, live for me is not stagnant but dynamic, in PDP there are no internal democracy, no future and no successive plan, I highlighted the economic issues citing the poverty ravaging the land but they insist we had a lot of money”.