Why corruption trials are delayed – Onnoghen

Justice Walter Onnoghen, who was confirmed Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, has said corruption trials will not be delayed on his watch.

“I believe it takes three to have an effective and efficient judiciary.”

“In criminal prosecution, for instance, you need to have an effective and efficient investigator who will investigate first before charging to court based on his evidence; a lead prosecutor who will go through this when the investigator brings this report to him and decide whether it has any weight. You have the judge who is the final arbiter. If matters that get to court are properly ready for trial, actually you will normally see them moving from day to day and expeditiously.” the CJN said.

Justice Onnoghen, who was appointed to the apex court in 2005 is the 15th person to occupy the exalted seat as Chief Justice of Nigeria after the nation’s independence in 1960.