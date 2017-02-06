Why I sacked Ohaozara council chairman – Umahi

From David Uka, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has said that the Ebonyi State House of Assembly has commenced the investigation into the alleged financial recklessness of the sacked Ohaozara Council Caretaker Committee Chairman, Hon Justice Ogbonna Sunday .

Explaining the reason behind the sack of the former Council boss, Governor Umahi stated that during a visit to the local government area, it was observed that the place was littered with dirt and was so bushy adding that some offices it was observed has not been opened in the last one year.

Governor Umahi who expressed his displeasure over constant vandalisation of electrical cables in the state and stealing of diesel from government installations by people recruited by the Ministry of Power to guard the installation said the state government will approach the State House of Assembly to enact law against streetlights vandalism and stealing of diesel.

‘’My own local government was as terrible as a bush. The Governor’s portrait was not even in the office of the executive chairman. His office was terrible and some offices in the local government have not been entered for the past one year and I warned the chairman severally.

‘’We gave him money to celebrate last Christmas with the people of the area and stakeholders and he only did that for his family. There was financial recklessness in the local government but that is by the way and the state Assembly has started as public office holder, you have to ensure that your environment is kept clean”.

Governor Umahi while addressing the newly posted state Commissioner of Police, Titus Lamorde said the proposed law will provide five years jail term for offenders and announced that the government will enact a law against stealing of construction materials and called on the Commissioner Police to assist the state in checkmating the activities of vandals.

He also solicited the cooperation of the Police in monitoring of convicts granted pardon by his administration and ordered that a man who was recently pardoned and who stabbed a drinking joint owner for demanding for his money after drinking in the joint is sent back to prison.

Umahi said the essence of monitoring the pardoned convicts was to ensure that they don’t commit further crime and put the lives of innocent people in danger.