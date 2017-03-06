Wife pleads to refund bride through judge

Doused with abusiveness in a marriage that has lasted seven years, a frustrated housewife has appealed to a court in Mararaba to end the marriage, pleading to refund the bride price to the court.

Mrs Victoria Ayegba, a civil servant told the Upper Area Court in Mararaba, Nasarawa, on Monday to allow her deposit the bride price with the court registry while the estranged husband collects it from them with a view to ending the marriage.

The 37-year old woman further explained that she has been separated in the last two years from the husband as a result of abuses and quarrels.

National Daily gathered that as a result of the “nightmarish nature” of the marriage, Victoria is ready to refund the dowry. “I will deposit it with the court registry so that he can go there and collect it,” she said.

With seven children, the woman pleaded that the court should grant her custody of the children.

Ezekiel Ayegba, husband and pastor, has been living separately in the last past two years because of their frequent quarrels.

The woman further said, “I have never been happy since we got married. He always finds fault in everything I do and I have never done anything good. All I get from him is emotional pain.”

It was learnt that what further exacerbated her frustration was that the estranged husband had disappeared with their children denying her access to them hence she is pleading that the court grant her custody of them.

The presiding judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, however, adjourned the case till March 16 for further deliberation and hearing.