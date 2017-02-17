Wike “Apostle of Peace” – PDP Rep Caucus

Celebrates his nomination as National Daily Newspaper man of the year

The House of Representatives caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the National Assembly has backed the description of Rivers State Governors Nyesom Wike as an apostle of peace by the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN).

The lawmakers noted that the award, which the state’s chapter of CAN conferred on the governor, was well deserved because the residents had been reaping the rewards of their electoral choice in 2015.

Praising Wike for getting the Governor of the Year award from National Daily Newspaper, the caucus, in a statement yesterday by its leader and Minority Leader Leo Ogor, also noted that Wike’s resilience was a source of encouragement for the revival of PDP.

It reads: “In its announcement, the Rivers State chapter of CAN also drew attention to Governor Wike’s patriotic utterances and concerns for the protection of every citizen’s rights to life and religious liberty, including provision of effective security, which calms citizens’ anxieties.

“The PDP Caucus in the House of Representatives heartily felicitate with …Wike, the irrepressible governor of Rivers State, for the well-deserved recognition and conferment with Peace award.

“Indeed, the award of ‘Apostle of Peace’ granted to Governor Wike by the Rivers State chapter of CAN at the Civic Centre in Port Harcourt on Saturday, February 11, is a clear conferment of honour to whom honour is due.

“While our party, the PDP, is working to surmount internal challenges and the onslaught of vicious propaganda of the ruling party, Governor Wike has demonstrated such impactful resilience that ensures continuous progress and development for his people – even in the face of spiteful propaganda and nasty politics.

“As King George V once said: ‘The highest of distinctions is service to others’ and Governor Wike has truly excelled.

“We congratulate the people of Rivers State for having such a focused and determined leader with such passionate commitment to his development vision for a new Rivers State and the protection of every citizen’s right to life and religious liberty.

“Ongoing and completed infrastructure and other projects in various parts of Rivers State are concrete realities that attest to the people-oriented disposition of Governor Wike. We salute him and the people of Rivers State as they continue to show that Nigeria’s propaganda chieftains have no real root in such a state.”