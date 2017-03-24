Woman attempted suicide at 3rd Mainland bridge over N18.7m debt

By OKOSUN DENNIS

Two days after the corpse of Dr Allwell Orji was recovered from the Lagos Lagoon, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni has revealed how men of the Rapid Response Squad rescued a woman, identified as Taiwo Titilayo Momoh, who attempted to jump into the lagoon at the Third Mainland bridge on Friday.

Owoseni said on Friday at the Alausa headquarters of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) the woman was rescued by a policel team who was on a routine patrol at the bridge.

He explained that Momoh was in a taxi heading towards Oworonshoki on Third Mainland Bridge when she told the taxi driver to stop on the bridge.

National Daily learn that she attempted suicide but unfortunately for her, she was rescued by the policemen.

Owoseni further revealed that the victim had depression as a result of unpaid loans, adding that the woman was still insisting that she wants to end her life as at the time when she was rescued.

National Daily learnt that the woman was rescued about 11:25 a.m.

It was gathered that the lady, Taiwo Momoh, 58, a textile dealer in Lagos Island, had put off her shoes and was wrapping her dress around her when men of RRS 226 prevented her from jumping. The lady, who lives in Lekki Lagos, revealed that she was pushed to committing suicide in order to put an end to her constant sleeplessness and shame occasioned by her indebtedness to three Swiss textile dealers. She noted that her problem started sometimes in 2015, when a Bureau De Change dealer duped her f N18.7 million she wanted to change to pay her foreign creditors. Momoh recounted that since then, the creditors had given her Swiss textiles worth several millions of naira, noting that she has maintained good relationship with the creditors for more than 15 years. To worsen her condition, armed robbers invaded her shop in Lagos Island carted away most of the textiles that was left with her. “As a result, I have been having sleepless nights and seeing the ghosts of the creditors whenever she was alone. “I am a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. I made several attempt to see her Parish Pastor to tell my problem for assistance. “I was only allowed to see the assistant pastor but couldn’t help me. As that was not enough, my first son, whom I felt would stand by and console me abandoned me. By the time I’m gone, maybe he would come around and inherit what is left. “I don’t want to use my debt and death to disturb anybody. I was in the shop this morning. I have looked everywhere and estimated what is there. “I have a bungalow to be left behind for my family and want to go and meet God. This world is empty. I cannot enlist into the world of cult because I wanted money. She further narrated that because of her indebtedness, “I have because of this problem been jumping from one faith to the other. I was once a Muslim. No help has come to me. “Since God cannot solve my problem here on earth, let me take it to him there,” She added. In the last couple of weeks, Third Mainland Bridge has become a cesspool for suicide attempt by people from different walks of life. Last Friday morning, National Daily gathered that one Mrs. Abigael Ogunyinka who was rescued by fishermen in Lagos Lagoon. On Sunday evening, Dr Allwell Orji committed suicide by bumping into the lagoon inward Adeniji Adele axis.