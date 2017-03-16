Woman burnt as letter bomb explodes at IMF

A woman suffered burns to her hands and face following a letter bomb that exploded at the Paris offices of the International Monetary Fund, IMF, on Thursday.

Report says employees were ordered out of the building near the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris. Christine Lagarde, IMF chief, in a statement said the bomb incident was a “cowardly act of violence” while reaffirming “the IMF’s resolve to continue our work in line with our mandate”.

She continued: “We are working closely with the French authorities to investigate this incident and ensure the safety of our staff.”

The area has been cordoned off by security forces