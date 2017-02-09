Woman slices rival’s breast with razor blade

Tina Promise, a nursing mother, has been arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court, in Lagos state, for allegedly slitting another woman’s breast.

Promise believed her victim, Esther Onogwu, 22, was having an affair with her husband and that she was habouring her husband in her apartment.

The attack happened while Onogwu was returning from work, Francesca Job, the prosecutor told the court. Job gave Promise’s address as 71b Molade Okoya Thomas Street, Victoria Island, and said the attack occurred at 9:20 pm, on 6 February.

Onogwu allegedly had cut on her head and left breast, the prosecutor, also said.

“After inflicting the injury on the complainant, she was about to leave the place when eye witnesses that were around apprehended her and asked her to take the victim to the hospital for treatment, but she refused, saying that she doesn’t have money to take her for treatment”, Job said.

Ruling, the presiding Magistrate, F. Botoku, granted the defendant a bail of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

The case was adjourned till March 1, 2017 for further hearing.