Women are custodians of life – Hadiza Abubakar

The wife of Governor of Bauchi State, Mrs. Hadiza M. A. Abubakar, has joined women all over the world to mark 2017 International Day of Women. Hadiza Abubakar in her goodwill message encouraged every woman to be proud every day because they are the custodians of life.

Hadiza Abubakar also encouraged women to build the world they want for their children.

“We remain privileged to be guardians of life, as bestowed upon us by God. But beyond the celebrations, today, is a critical day for women everywhere to reflect. We need to consciously start building the world we want for our children. This is a duty only we can do,” she declared.

She maintained: “We also need to prepare the young ones to step up and take on the challenges of this ever dynamic world.”

Hadiza Abubakar advocated women empowerment, poverty eradication and an end to violence against the girl-child.

“As we celebrate women today, I call on our husbands, leaders and governments to continue to empower women. We must strive to eradicate poverty and ensure our daughters can grow in a society devoid of violence. We must equip women to be economically engaged to support themselves and their families,” she said.

She extended her greetings to women in the markets, streets, offices, schools and at home, who strive to achieve greatness. “Who break negative stereotypes and are #BoldForChange. Women whose stories we may never hear but whose impact nonetheless have created positive change in their little corners of the world,” she said.