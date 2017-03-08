Women demand eradication of gender based violence

By Lanre Adesanya

In commemoration of the Women International Day, a group of women feminists have staged peaceful protest to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Dr. Abiola Akinyode stated that part of their reasons for coming to the Lagos State House of Assembly is to demand that the vulnerable groups in the society especially women should be properly taken care of. He demanded that both gender based and domestic violence should be eradicated.

Wielding placards with inscriptions like; “Stop gender violence”. “We are feminists”. “Never reject, subject or neglect the woman but project and protect her prospects” are written on the placards carried by the protesters.

In his own contribution, Comrade Rotimi said that reasons why the march is necessary is because they want a 50-50 planet whereby the women folks will be inclusive in politics and other aspects of life.

Rotimi added that it is wrong for women to represent a very minute ratio in Nigerian politics.

He stated that out of the forty members representing the twenty constituencies in the Lagos State House of Assembly only four women are among.

Also out of the forty-two Members of the Lagos State Executive Members, we have only four women and in the whole of the House of Representatives in the Federation, only one woman is Representing about one and half million women.

Hon. Tunde Braimoh, Chairman Lagos State Committee on Information and Strategy and representative of Kosofe Constituency II while addressing the protesters on behalf of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa appreciated the women, most especially the convener, Mrs. Joe Oke Odumakin for their movement towards the better emancipation of women, “we salute your doggedness, persistence and consistence in fighting the course of women”, he added.

The lawmaker posited that the provision of violence against women has been promulgated by the Lagos State House of Assembly since year 2007.

According to him, the legislative body is aware of issues of child abuse, security and other developmental issues that are being faced by women in the state.

He however assured that the Assembly would be empowered to tailor the Executive to work in favour of the women folks.

Hon. Braimoh further stated that as part of their efforts in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Civil Societies will be invited to have their input on gender based issues.