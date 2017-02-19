Xenophobic attack: Nigerian shops, cars burnt in South Africa

Nigerian business enterprises suffered huge losses on Saturday as South Africans attacked and looted their shops in Pretoria West in a renewed xenophobic onslaught.

The President, Nigeria Union in South Africa, Mr Ikechukwu Anyene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the attacks began at 4.00am.

He explained that immediately the attack started, they reported the incident to the Nigeria High Commission and South African police.

“As we speak, five buildings with Nigerian businesses, including a church have been looted and burned by South Africans. One of the buildings is a mechanic garage with 28 cars under repairs, with other vital documents, were burned during the attack.

“Also, the pastor of the church was wounded and is in the hospital receiving treatment,” Anyene added.

It was gathered that the union had received information before now that there would be xenophobic attacks against foreigners between February 22 and 23 hence they have been observing precautionary measures to ward them off not knowing they would hatch their attack today.

It was learnt the attack was purely xenophobic and criminal because they loot shops and homes before setting them on fire.

Anyene, therefore, called on the Nigerian authority to step into it with a view to persuading South African President Jacob Zuma, to intervene and stop further senseless attacks and mindless looting of Nigerian business enterprises which has made them to lose fortune.