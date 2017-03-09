Zamfara hands over Secondary School to Nigerian Army

As part of Zamfara state government”s commitment to the improvement of social and educational needs of the Nigerian Army, it will hand over Army Girls Command Secondary School, Gusau next week.

The school, located at Anguwar Barakallahu in Gusau metropolis, was handed over to the Nigerian Army in early 2016 by Zamfara state governor, Dr. Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar.

Yari, who gave the order during an unscheduled visit to the school on Wednesday , ordered the contractors handling the construction and expansion of the school to get it ready for handing over to the military authorities by next week.

National Daily gathered that the directive became imperative in view of the urgency involved in the commencement of the school academic year.

It was further learnt that the contract includes reconstruction of blocks of hostels, renovation of all the building structures, furnishing and equipping of library, laboratories, staff quarters and student’s accommodation.

Special Adviser Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications to the governor, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, added that the new structures in the school included a Mosque, staff quarters and hostels.