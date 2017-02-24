Tension in Edo as Igbira youths invade Ososo

By Osemwengie Ben ogbemudia Benin

There is tension at Ososo in the Akoko-Edo local government Area of Edo over alleged invasion of the rocky community by its Igbira neighbours from Kogi.

National Daily gathered yesterday that a federal prison has been built in a part of the community land with a signpost reading Kogi State and that revenue collections agents of Kogi State have mounted their post more than two kilometres into Ososo collecting revenue for Kogi State.

To stem the tide, the Edo State House of Assembly yesterday adopted a resolution urging the state Ministry of Lands and Survey and the Surveyor-General of the state to draw the attention of the National Boundary Commission (NBC) to establish the boundary lines between the two communities.

The House also called on security agencies to take steps to protect lives and properties of the people in the area and forestall any outbreak of communal clash between the two communities.

The adoption of the motion was sequel to a motion under matters of urgent public importance moved by the member representing Akoko-Edo Constituency II, Emmanuel Agbaje on the invasion and forceful encroachment of the land belonging to Ososo community by the Igbira.

Agbaje drew the attention of the House to forceful invasion of farmlands of the people of Ososo and harassment meted to them by Igbira community in Kogi State.

He said the people of Ososo community could no longer go to their farms for fear of being attacked adding that the disputed portion has a lot of natural resources and solid mineral deposits which he posits could be the interest for the alleged incursion.

The Igbira have in recent times also engaged in boundary disputes with the Okpella in Etsako East local government area.