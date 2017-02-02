Lagos Assembly reconvenes, cut short 6 weeks recess

By Lanre Adesanya

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly will cut short their break and reconvene on Monday to deliberate on the Harmonised Environmental Bill forwarded to the Assembly by the Executive.

The lawmakers are supposed to resume from their six-week break on February 28th but are compelled to return to work because of the importance of the bill and it’s attendant contribution to good governance in the state.

The Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Hon. Tunde Buraimo, the lawmakers are cutting short their break because of the urgency of the bill and their commitment to ensuring good governance for the populace.

“We are all committed to ensuring good governance and this bill which is aimed at improving the lives of our people deserves our attention hence we have no choice than to cut short our break and do the job,” Hon. Braimoh said.

The bill seeks to create a single control body for all environmental agencies in the state for the purpose of resolving areas of conflict and vest in the state Ministry of the Environment, the overall management and supervision of all the agencies as well as encourage synergy and cooperation among the agencies.

Hitherto, the state has several laws which regularise various aspects of environmental matters and protection in the state.

The laws are: the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) law; the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Law; the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) law; the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA); and the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LSOGA) law.