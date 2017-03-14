EFCC intercepts N49m at Kaduna airport

The Kaduna International Airport, on Tuesday , witnessed a major seizure of cash allegedly meant to be ferried out of the country illegally from an unidentified passenger.

National Daily learnt that the sum of N49 million was intercepted by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) during routine checks.

This is coming a week after the airport assumed international status following the renovation of the runaway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The money was said to have been carefully arranged and kept in “five unmarked and unaccompanied large black coloured Buhu sags.”

It was further learnt that upon examination, “the bags were found to contain fresh crispy Naira notes of N200 denomination in 20 bundles totaling N40 million and N50 denomination in 180 bundles totaling N9 million with seal purportedly emanating from the Nigeria Security and Minting Plc (NSPM).”

Spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the money was found during a routine baggage screening at the airport.

No further details were given by the EFCC but added that “Investigation into the case has begun to unravel the culprits behind the attempted illegal movement of the cash.