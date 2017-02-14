Man kills girlfriend, has sex with her corpse

A cocoa farmer in Cross River has confessed to the police he killed her girlfriend before sleeping with her dead body in January.

The Cross River police command paraded the 35-year-old Sunday Ushie in Calabar on Monday.

Hafiz Inuwa, the acting Commissioner of Police in Cross River said the deceased was a mother of two.

He said the incident happened on January 27, 2017 at Adijinkpor village in Ikom Local Government Area of the state.

“The incident happened on January 27, 2017, following a report at Ikom Divisional Police headquarters from one Cletus Etta of Adijinkpor village that his tenant had killed someone.

“Upon receiving this information, my men swung into action and arrested the suspect.

“The suspect confessed to have killed the woman before having carnal knowledge of her.

“Investigation is ongoing after which the suspect will be charged to court for murder,” Mr. Inuwa said.

The commissioner appealed to members of the public to continuously avail the command with useful information that would help it respond to emergency cases promptly.

Ushie said the deceased never gave him the opportunity to have sex with her while alive.

He invited her to his house and killed her with a knife before having sex with the corpse.

Ushie, who said he regretted his action, blamed the incident on the devil.

“It is the work of the devil. I do not know why the devil used me. I am the one that killed her. I killed her with a knife.

“She was my girlfriend and I knew her for just two months before this incident happened.

I had to sleep with her corpse after killing her.

“It was strange sleeping with a corpse. I never had sex with her when she was alive because she never gave me that opportunity.

“I was always giving her money but she didn’t allow us to have sex with her,” Ushie said.