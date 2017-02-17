Visa racketeer bags 4 yrs in jail

Olugbenga Fanbunmi, a visa racketeer, has been sentenced to four years’ imprisonment after he was found guilty by the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) High Court on one-count charge bordering on advance fee fraud.

The convict was charged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

Justice Mamman Kolo convicted him, and sentenced him to four years in jail after he pleaded “guilty” to the charge on February 9, 2017.

National Daily learnt that Fabunmi, a diploma holder from the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ogun State, was a member of a syndicate that specialized in forging bank statements, employment records, international passports, national identification card, and supporting documents needed to process visas for the United Kingdom.

It was further gathered that his nefarious activities dated back to 2005 when he mastered the art of forging documents for “abusive visa applications”.

Between 2007 and 2016, he was said to have helped to forge bank statements as part of documents to process UK visa for 11 people.

He succeeded in helping 15 people obtain visas to travel to the UK where they were forced into prostitution.