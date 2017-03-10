Breaking News: Buhari arrives, flown to Abuja by chopper

Kaduna airport welcomed Nigerian President Mohammedu Buhari as he arrived about 4am, Friday morning, 51 days after he left the country on medical vacation.

He was said to have landed from London about 4am in Kaduna, less than 24 hours international flight were diverted following the repair works at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Kaduna.

President Buhari was later flown to Abuja in a presidential helicopter.

A presidential source revealed that the president might address the nation as soon as he settles down for official duty at Aso Rock.