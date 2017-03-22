Communities besiege Alausa over relocation of Ajah Motor Park

By: OKOSUN DENNIS

Over 27 communities under Etiosa East Local Government Development Authority on Wednesday staged a mass protest at the Lagos state governor’s office, Alausa over the state government proposed relocation of Ajah garage to a portion of land belonging to Etiosa LCDA.

Numbering over 100 people conveyed in over 10 vehicles, converged at the entrance of the Lagos State House, Alausa about 10:15am displaying placards and banners of various inscription.

National Daily, who spoke to some of the leaders, learnt that the state government wants to take over the portion of land acquired by the council around Abraham Adesanya estate about two years ago to build the council’s permanent office.

Alhaji Ali Kareem, who spoke on behalf of the communities, Baales and concerned residents appealed to the state governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, to recede its decision to relocate Ajah garage where it is presently domicile in Ajah main market to a place that is far removed from where people can easily commute.

“The council is presently occupying temporary accommodation met at the Health Centre at Sango-tedo hence the council bought a portion of land along the Epe expressway by Abraham Adesanya estate axis to build its permanent office.

“We heard that the state government wants to convert it to a garage. We have neither been consulted by the state government to use it nor for any form of compensation.

“Moreover, the place is not suitable for a garage because of the distance from the Ajah market. It will inconvenience people a lot,” Alhaji Ali reiterated.

Receiving the protesters on behalf of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, were the Commissioner for Information, Steve Ayorinde, Environment and its Special Duties counterparts.

Speaking on their behalf, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Community Affairs, Mr Kehinde Gbemigbaton, said the government was not forcefully taking over the land by fiat but is open to dialogue and other persuasive method to resolve the issue.

He explained that the government was not proposing the relocation of Ajah garage to punish the communities but in consonance with Lagos Mega City agenda in addition to eliminating places that could cause traffic congestion within area.

As a direct response to resolving the issue, the special adviser agreed to visit the council next Friday with a view to resolving the matter. He admonished them to be calm and peaceful noting that everything would be done to broker amicable settlement.

Some of the Community Development Association (CDA) that were present during the protest included Alabeko CDA; Sangotedo CDA; Oke Baale CDA; Aiyegbami CDA; Ogombo CDA; Ijoyi CDA; Okera Kerere CDA; and Okunmopo CDA among others.