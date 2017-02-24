Fayose rebuffs Sheriff peace move, insist PDP Governors will boycott proposed national convention

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have made it clear they will not be part of the National Convention, that will be organized by the National Chairman of the party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.

They made this know in a statement released on Thursday, in response to comments made by Sheriff on Wednesday; wherein the former Borno Governor said he would quit office as PDP National Chairman “soon as a national convention is held and new national officers are produced.”

However, the PDP Governors, who support the Ahmed Makarfi-led faction, say they won’t participate in the proposed National Convention of the main opposition party.

The chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose, said: “We will never be part of the convention because it is an exercise in futility. The case is already at the Supreme Court so we await the outcome of the case.

“I repeat, Sheriff is a general without army. Who are his governors or top political office holders?. He is an agent of destabilisation in the PDP: he is a mole of the All Progressives Congress.”