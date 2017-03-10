Senator La’ah’s Kaduna home raided by security operatives

The crisis over the killings in Southern Kaduna has taken a new turn as the Senator representing the zone, Danjuma La’ah on Thursday announced the invasion

of his residence in Kaduna by heavily armed policemen, and plainclothes security operatives, numbering about 100.

In a strongly worded press statement which he personally signed, Senator La’ah said the security operatives got to his residence in trucks, buses and pick-up

vans around 5am and forced his security man at gunpoint to open the gate.

According to La’ah: “Under gunpoint and without tendering any search warrant from any court of law, they started destructive search on my house.

“They used knives to tear open my furniture, broke louvers of my doors, broke and tossed things around and destroyed the delicately plastered ceiling of

my bedroom and entered the roof.

“In the course of their search, they took away a pump action gun with its official permit granted me since 2008.”

The Senator further declared that his two nephews, FridayBatan and Samson Tanko, who were in the house were badly manhandled by the armed security personnel

in commando style and taken away to an unknown destination and he is yet to established contact with them.

He further said; “Also my wristwatches, expensive jewelries belonging to my wife were carted away. I am yet to ascertain the extent of missing valuables

in the residence. I was informed about the incident while I was in Abuja.

“I cannot also establish if something very incriminating have not been planted in my residence as part of the orchestrated plot to not only rubbish my integrity

but criminalise me with the aim of prosecuting me.

“This is in furtherance to the several interrogation and psychological harassment that the SSS in Abuja has meted out to me ever since I called Governor

Nasir el-Rufai to order this year over his clearly biased stand against Southern Kaduna natives in the ongoing genocide there.

“It is on record that some Christian clerics from Southern Kaduna have also been quizzed by the SSS over their condemnation of the killings of members of

their congregation.

“Some youths leaders, journalists, and social commentators all from Southern Kaduna have been arrested and charged to court over innocuous comments on the

ongoing killings in Southern Kaduna starting from last year.

“I therefore wish to put it on notice, that not only are law abiding, harmless natives of Southern Kaduna being maimed, killed and their communities destroyed

by Fulani herdsmen, some who Governor Nasir el-Rufai has traced back to some African countries and paid them sums of money, he is making it a crime for

anyone to mention the killings.

“Including the call for lawful self-defence in the face of his failure to stop the killings. The Governor has not only made it a monopoly to be the one

making very inciting and divisive statements over this killings, his clampdown on vocal voices of Southern Kaduna is making it harder for the much needed

mutual confidence on the parts of the beleaguered people of Southern Kaduna to look upon him as a fair and trustworthy leader.”

He therefore called on the people of Southern Kaduna not to allow themselves to be pushed into taking the law into their hands no matter the provocation, adding that, “We must remain focused, hopeful and prayerful, while keeping our eyes over our communities watchfully.”