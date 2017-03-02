Man jailed two years for N10.7Million fraud

A man, Patrick Egbe Ekpolo, has bagged a two-year sentence for fraud. Ekpolo was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for issuing a dud cheque of N10.7 million as payment to two people, who he owed the money.

Before the issuance, Ekpolo, on 27 June, 2014, collected Four Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N4,200,000.00) from Ikuroye Magnus and another Six Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira, (N6,500,000.00) from Uzochukwu Amaukwu under the pretext that he had been awarded a contract by Unicement in Calabar, to supply Automotive Gas Oil(AGO). He reportedly told Ikuroye and Amaukwu that the money was meant to procure the AGO for the non-existent contract.

The EFCC said Ekpolo had first been arraigned in August 2015 and pleaded not guilty to three count charges of fraud. Ekpolo later admitted he was guilty following an amended one count charge preferred against him.

Ruling, Justice A.I Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Calabar sentenced Ekpolo accordingly. However, the judge showed leniency by converting Ekpolo’s sentence to a fine of One hundred thousand naira while he ordered him to pay the two men money owed them.