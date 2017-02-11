Reprieve: Two prisoners on death gets life sentence, 3 others released

By IFEOMA IKEM

In the spirit of magnanimity, the Governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun, has commuted to life imprisonment two prisoners who were on death roll and released three others.

The governor, who after consultation with the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, said he decided to exercise his power under sub-section (1) of Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as Amended) to grant their release.

In a letter addressed to the Controller of Prisons, Nigerian Prison Service, Ogun State Command, and signed by Mrs. Funmi Ajayi, Permanent Secretary (Political Affairs

and Administration), for the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Taiwo Adeoluwa, revealed the identity of those released as Gbenga Oyeleye, Idowu Olojede and Dare Jimoh.

National Daily gathered that they were imprisoned, following their conviction over criminal charges.

Oyeleye was serving a three-year sentence and has six months left to serve, Olojede was released on grounds of old age and good record while Jimoh, a long term convict, got reprieve for good conduct and good record.

The governor ordered that the death penalty imposed on Nurudeen Suleima and Isikilu Olamilekan, (both males), who were convicted for robbery at the High Court of Ogun State sitting at Ijebu Ode on December 14, 2006, be commuted to life imprisonment.

The decision to grant them pardon was sequel to the governor’s visit to Ibara Prison in Abeokuta on January 25, as part of activities to mark his 59th birthday promised to review cases of those who deserved to be pardoned.