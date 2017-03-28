Sambisa Memorial Day ushers in next Christmas in Nigeria

The Borno state Government, in appreciation of the role Nigerian Army played in the fall of Sambisa Forest, has declared December 22 , two days before Christmas, of every year as public holiday.

Governor Kashim Shettima said in Borno on Monday that the declaration became necessary to celebrate the defeat of the Boko Haram terrorists by the Nigerian military.

National Daily learnt that he made the disclosure while declaring open the 2017 Small Arms Championship in Sambisa forest.

“The Borno Government will from this year begin to declare Dec. 22 as Sambisa Memorial Day.

“This day will be marked as public holiday in Borno for the purpose of celebrating the strength and the victory of our Armed Forces,” Shettima said.