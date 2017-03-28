Sambisa Memorial Day ushers in next Christmas in Nigeria

The Borno state Government, in appreciation of the role Nigerian Army played in the fall of Sambisa Forest, has declared December 22, two days before Christmas, of every year as public holiday.
Governor Kashim Shettima said in Borno on Monday that the declaration became necessary to celebrate the defeat of the Boko Haram terrorists by the Nigerian military.
National Daily learnt that he made the disclosure while declaring open the 2017 Small Arms Championship in Sambisa forest.
“The Borno Government will from this year begin to declare Dec. 22 as Sambisa Memorial Day.
“This day will be marked as public holiday in Borno for the purpose of celebrating the strength and the victory of our Armed Forces,” Shettima said.
He added that the day would serve as a remembrance day for members of the Nigerian Armed Forces and volunteers that lost their lives in the fight against the insurgents.
In addition, Gov Shettima also stated that the state government was working out plans to set up a museum to be named Sambisa to document all materials related to the military fight against the Boko Haram terrorists in the forest.
“The fall of Sambisa is both symbolic and memorable and that is why as a government, we are taking steps to preserve the history behind the fall of Sambisa.
“The centre will also help to preserve valuable materials recovered by the military in relation to the fight against Boko Haram terrorists and to document history of the crisis from the days of Taliban to the Boko Haram terrorism.
“Also, the hall of fame will bear the names of the paramilitary, the Civilian JTF and the hunters who paid the supreme price in helping to free us from Boko Haram terrorists,” Shettima reiterated.
Leave a Comment