Sterling Bank announces support for Zero to Export Initiative

As part of its enriching lives proposition and support for the patronage of made in Nigeria goods and services in line with the call for the diversification of the Nigerian economy, Sterling Bank has announced its support for the Zero to Export programme of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

The Zero to Export project which has been described as a novel capacity development programme is targeted at those who are interested in the export business and willing to invest in non-oil export ventures.

The objectives of the programme are to develop the capacity of would-be exporters in practical terms in all the stages of export process as it relates to product of interest. It provides insight to all processes required to arrive at taking export decisions and introduces the would-be exporters to the nitty gritty of logistics involved in exports while equipping them with informed decisions on products for export.

Sterling Bank’s Chief Marketing Officer, Henry Bassey in a statement explained that while the Bank would sponsor all participants, “the NEPC would identify the would-be exporters for the training; identify existing companies willing to provide the services of handholding the exporters; match-make the identified exporters to companies providing the services and provide all logistics and resources for the practical building and follow-up on the trainees to the point of export”

The Bank in the statement explained that its decision to support the programme was based on the need to build adequate capacity in the area of export for the country to realise its goal to truly diversify the economy.

The statement reads in part: “For the country to get out of this situation, there is an urgent need to diversify the economy and develop capacity among Nigerians to take full advantage of the opportunity that this provides.”

The Bank noted that apart from supporting capacity building in this sector, the Bank would continue to support the manufacturing sector in the country and encourage the use of the end products and services.

The statement reads: “As a Bank that cares about Nigeria and believes in enriching lives, we have undertaken initiatives to promote local entrepreneurs. This includes our partnership with Innoson Motors Limited, the first indigenous manufacturer of vehicles with proposition to finance the purchase of locally made vehicles produced by the company and the finance of Labana Rice Mills, an indigenous rice mill.

