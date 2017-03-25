Three dead, 44 Hospitalized in suspected food ‘poisoning’ case in C’River

By Inyali Peter, Calabar

A suspected food poisoning incident in Oboso community in Ogoja local government area of Cross River state has left about three people dead while over 44 are currently admitted in different hospitals in the area.

An eye witness, Okpokiri Peter said that although some persons are speculating that the cause of the tragedy is yet unknown, but there’s every indication that the incident is as a result of food poisoning.

Okpokiri noted that the incident has been traced to a restaurant owned by one Mr. Edidi and wife who also been confirmed dead.

He said that, “Tragedy has greeted Oboso, a Community in Mbube, Ogoja Local Government. Many are speculating that it’s disease or epidemic, some alleged that it is food “poison” from the a restaurant owned by one Mr. Edidi and wifw who have been confirmed dead.

“The cause of the outbreak is not certain yet as investigation into the ugly situation has commenced but there are indications that it’s as a result of food poison. As we speak, about 44 are hospitalized in different hospitals in Ogoja.

Confirming the incident, the state Health Commissioner, Inyang Asibong said that the the case has been traced to the food poisoning from the restaurant.

She added that “The food vendor and her husband died this morning following the onset of symptoms. 40 people are currently admitted in General Hospital, four in private hospitals.

The Commissioner assured that ” The situation is under control. The Nigeria Centre for disease control and the federal ministry of health have been notified”.