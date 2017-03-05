ULC talks tough on Ogun state sacked workers

names Comrade Didi Adodo Gen. Sec

By Lanre Adesanya

The United Labour Congress has issued few weeks ultimatum to the Ogun state Government, to either recall the illegally sacked workers or face legal actions and consequential recall of normal services from the state.

The ULC led by it’s President, Comrade Joe Ajearo made the assertion at the body’s Central Working Committee (CWC) press conference, held at the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers NUPENG’s headquarters in Yaba.

Stressing that the Labour union is prepared to slug it out with recalcitrant employers of labour, who deliberately refused to come to terms with legal labour terms.

Ajaero unequivocally vent the ULC’s disdain for Ogun state government’s illegal sack of workers who protested the unlawful actions of the government.

” We may be forced to press for justice if in the next weeks the state government refuses to hear our plea and recall them amicably, ULC may resort to legal actions and normal service will be recalled from Ogun state if they fail to comply”.

In the same vein ULC raised eyebrows on the inimical antics of private sector employers, to further vitiate the already economically traumatized Nigerian workers,noting the preparedness of the union to wade into the situation.

“NECA is urged to call on private sector employers to halt the abuses meted on Nigerian workers in the private Telecommunication sector,some power sector companies like Egbin power Plc and Port Harcourt power Plc, the banks and other Financial institutions, the Aviation Sector and especially the state governments to be compliant with our laws in dealings with Nigerian workers as we are surely coming for serial and stubborn abusers of Nigerian workers.

“A country like Nigeria that is in recession needs to increase the salary of workers spend their earnings internally unlike others”.

ULC also urged the Federal Government to wind down the activities of the 16-Man technical committee, to allow Nigerians benefit from it’s recommendations and pave way for the immediate constitution of the Tripartite committee,saddled with the responsibility of the review of the nation’s minimum wage long overdue to make life bearable for Nigerian workers.

ULC stressed that,”the existing wage floor has expired thus became illegal and totally morally reprehensible.

“We call on the Federal Ministry of Labour registering Trade Unions to expedite action in processing our application for registration as number 002, for vibrancy to be restored into industrial relation space in Nigeria”.

Ajaero however,announced that the CWC had approved the appointment of Comrade Didi Adodo as the General Secretary of ULC.