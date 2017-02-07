Unknown gunmen abduct cripple in Cross River, demand N5m ransom

By Inyali Peter, Calabar

The spate of kidnapping in Cross River state has taken a new dimension as a popular cripple, Mr. Jude Agba (AKA FG) latest victim on Thursday, February second.

The abductors who stormed Agba’s in Ohong community of Obudu local government area of the state at about 8pm according to family sources are demanding N5 million ransom for his release.

A family source who spoke in confidence as he was not authorized to speak on the issue said that the Agba’s pregnant wife and relatives are currently at loss on how to raise the money.

Agba is a popular business man in his community who deals on palm wine and bush meat.

The source said the incident has been reported to Police although the headway has been made in the search for his abductors.

According to the source, “On Thursday at about 8pm during some armed gunmen stomped Ohong and kidnap FG. His pregnant wife who tried to intervene was brutalized by the hoodlums.

“The abductors have contacted us and are demanding N5 million naira. With what is happening in Nigeria, where do they expect the family of a palm wine seller to get that kind of money from? It’s really painful how heartless people can be”.

The police are still yet to react to the development as calls to both the DPO in Obudu and the State Police spokesperson have not been taken.

When contacted the state Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo said that “I have been trying since to call those people to confirm but their numbers have not been going through and they are yet to report the story to the headquarters”.