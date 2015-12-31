Dele Momodu, Davido end 2015 on a messy note

The god of scandals relegated the juiciest story for the last item in 2016. Just when the internet was going to hand over the best scandal awards to Sugar Belly and Mustapha Audu, then the messiest of them all pops up. In case you missed it while you were away to Mars or Pluto, Davido and Dele Momodu are both squabbling for the Mayweather’s belt over a baby girl.

However, We may have gotten to the denouement of the baby abduction saga drama. As the music star, Davido has apologized to Dele Momodu and his fans for his conduct over the attempt to travel out of the country with the daughter. “Mr. Dele Momodu I apologize but…you didn’t have to…” tweeted Davido.

Apparently, The music star and his sister, Ashely, had on Tuesday been stopped from travelling to Dubai with the child by immigration officials at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in response to a petition by Momodu that the child had been abducted. Despite the apology, the artist insisted the allegations against him were untrue, saying, “All these lies being put on me … no be today … I have so much to say but in respect for my daughter I will keep quiet … I apologise.”He thanked his supporters and those “bashing” him, adding, “The truth will come out! Even if I don’t keep her, she will grow up to know I fought for her.”Sophia’s lawyers had in a petition to the Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, alleged that the baby had been forcibly taken from her on July 11 at Ashley’s house in Lekki after she was tricked into going there. The petition also claimed that repeated efforts by Sophia to get her baby back since then were unsuccessful, leaving her to turn to friends and her cousin, Dele Momodu, for help. The Ovation Magazine publisher had accompanied Sophia to alert immigration officials, sparking a war of words between the two. Momodu took to Instagram and Twitter, posting photos form the airport and mocking Davido over his inability to use his influence to have his way. “All the phone calls to Abuja by Davido’s powerful family failed to impress the highly professional officers at MMIA as they tried to travel illegally with a seven month old baby they had seized from her mum months ago!” he wrote in a post. Davido, who had initially, expressed disappointment in Momodu, however, tweeted in the early hours of Thursday, “I leave them for God.”In another tweet, he explained that he did not deserve all that was happening as all he had ever done “is to love that baby”. Earlier, an angry Davido had told Momodu he should be ashamed of himself. “You should be ashamed of yourself!! God bless you still,” he tweeted. Momodu, who also put up a screen shot of a chat between David and Sophia in which the artiste insulted him, said in a post, “No one no matter how wealthy or powerful has the right to forcefully detach a baby from her mum… Nigeria is not that lawless!”Sophia, who says she has been denied access to her daughter for months, is however worried that the baby could be sneaked out of the country via land. She has also asked the Department of State Security, the police and the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, to intervene in the matter. Momodu has yet to respond to the apology