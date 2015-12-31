Don’t Lose Hope, Wada Tells Kogi People

Governor Idris Wada has urged the people of Kogi State not to despair in the face of the challenges that currently confront the state and the nation.

In a new year message released yesterday in Lokoja by his Chief Communications Manager, Mr Phrank Shaibu, the governor charged the people of the state to see the new year with renewed optimism, and to be active participants in the struggle to emancipate the state from the shackles of poverty and underdevelopment.

He thanked the people of the state for conducting themselves peacefully during the last governorship election and expressed satisfaction at the decorous manner in which the people of the state have always handled outcomes of elections even when it is rigged out of their favour.

He however urged Governor Wada’s supporters to remain calm and allow the party to use due process, as it has always done, to deal with the issues of mass rigging and the strange replacement of APC candidate in the middle of an election, in the true and time-tested style of the PDP.

The statement urged the people of the state to pray for an end to the security, political and economic challenges currently confronting the nation.