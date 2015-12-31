Our government will always reward excellence, dedication – Ambode

· Re-appoints three members of State Civil Service Commission

By SUNDAY ODIBASHI

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Wednesday announced the re-appointment of three outgoing members of the State Civil Service Commission for an additional tenure of five years.

Ambode, who made this known at a dinner organized by the State Government in honour of the outgoing Chairman and Commissioners of the Commission, said the re-appointment was in line with the resolve of his administration to always reward excellence, hard work, commitment and dedication.

Those re-appointed include Pastor Israel Folorunsho Alagbe, Hon. Tolani Wasiu Odeyemi and Engr. Oladimeji Oshinowo.

The outgoing members of the Commission are Comrade Rasaq Folorunsho and the Chairman, Dr. Ayodele Olujobi Ososanya.

Ambode said he was delighted to celebrate and thank the ex-members of the Commission for their selfless service to the government and people of Lagos State, acknowledging that the members discharged their duties satisfactorily while serving the State. “The outgoing Chairman, Dr. Olujobi Ososanya, has served the Commission for 10 years and during his tenure, the credibility and pride of our civil service was never in doubt. Civil Servants have been getting their promotion in time and there has been better communication between the Service and the government,” he remarked.

The Governor stated that, “the task of recruiting, selection, and placement of suitable and qualified individuals in the State Civil Service is enormous but this Commission has handled it very well and ensured that the engine room of the government is properly oiled.”

The Governor added that having served in the civil service for 27 years until recently, he could attest to the fact that the Commission, under the outgoing members, was able to maintain harmony through the even application of rules and regulations guiding the service without fear of favour.

He said that by their dedication, commitment and diligence, the outgoing members have upheld the reputation of the Lagos State Civil Service and entrenched its unequalled record when compared with others in the country.

In his opening remarks, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Chief of Staff, Mr. Abiodun Bamgbose, said the dinner organized in honour of the outgoing members of the Commission was the very first in the history of the State, and it was in line with the continuity with improvement mantra of the Ambode administration.

Bamgbose said the dinner was basically to honour those who have been upright in character and celebrating them for successfully managing over fifty thousand civil servants in the State.

The outgoing Chairman, Ososanya, who spoke on behalf of other members, thanked the people of the State for the opportunity given to them to serve, and apologized for those they might have offended in the course of discharging their duties.

”Eyes have not seen, ears have not heard and mouths have not spoken about the good works that God has been using and would still use Governor Ambode to do in Lagos State”, he said.