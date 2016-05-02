Christ Embassy revs up publicity for Total Experience Lagos

Publicity towards the forthcoming Total Experience Programme of Christ Embassy Lagos entered a rocket gear as several billboards with large banners have sprung up like morning rose.

Similarly, the popular BRT buses used for mass transportation in Lagos are now wearing new looks. Reason: They have been branded beautifully with the banner design of the programme.

The various Social Media platforms have also been awash with beautifully designed banner ads and video promo by the Esteemed Zonal Director Pastor Deola Philips. The platforms include but not limited to the KingsChat – fastest growing social networking solution from Africa to the rest of the world; Yookos, Ceflix, Facebook, YouTube and Whatsapp.

In a special invitation sent out to members of the Church, the esteemed Zonal Director Pastor Deola Philips stated that in this second quarter of the year, “I am very delighted to inform you of our upcoming city –wide crusade tagged, ‘Total Experience!’

She added: “All around the world, there are perilous times; men and nations are distressed and perplexed. People are in search of hope and solution. Jesus said in John 16: 33; “…..In the world you will have tribulations but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world”. Christ Jesus has brought peace, joy and hope to all that believe in Him and this is the message of Total Experience 2016.”

She continued: “Total Experience is an all –night meeting designed by the Holy Spirit to deliver to men, the purpose of God, His plans and prosperity for their lives. It’s a night of prayers, faith and victory as we gather in the name of Jesus to enjoy times of refreshing from the Lord. The Bible says, “….in thy presence is fullness of joy, and at your right hand, there are pleasures forever more.” (Psalm 16; 11)

“Total Experience will be a time of upliftment and promotion for us as we enjoy moments of praise and worship, inspired presentations, the transforming power of the word and most of all, the tangible presence of God with healings, miracles, signs and wonders following.”

“It’s a night of unspeakable joy and limitless possibilities for all who would attend,” She assured.



As part of the next phase of publicity for the programme which will be the second in its series after the maiden edition held at the popular Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos on Friday May 27, 2016 from 7pm till dawn, various Television Stations and Radio Stations will also begin to broadcast information about the Total Experience Programme with Pastor Deola Philips.

Already, there’s an unprecedented excitement in the air all across the city of Lagos and environs as residents have begun to look forward to the meeting.

Thousands of people who have been reached so far by the members of the Church who have engaged in an aggressive publicity campaign have expressed a burning hunger for the programme.

Members of the Zone are not also left out in the expectations. A random selection of members expressed optimism about the programme: ” My expectation is to see many turned to the light of our Lord Jesus Christ and be Churched,” said Dcns Olayinka Segun-Adebowale; “I believe that during this programme the Lord will grant me the desires of my heart,” says Olufunke Oke.

A one stop website www.chrstembassytotalexperience.com has also been opened for prospective attendees to make seat reservations, share expectations, invite friends and family, make enquiries about transportation arrangements for the programme from different parts of the Lagos metropolis make prayer requests.

In addition, visitors to the website can get to know more about the Church and its activities as well as its various branches across the city of Lagos and environs.

On the site, one can also share testimonies from the previous programme. It is a website that is interactive and has practically all answers to questions about the programme. This is available in its Frequently Asked Questions category on the website.