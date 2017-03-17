Emirates Airline offers discounted fares for Nigerians

United Arab Emirate giant carrier, Emirates Airline has announced a host of attractive discounted fares to select destinations for a limited time only.

The value for money promotion which offers 35 percent off the Economy class tickets and 40 percent off the Business Class tickets is available on selected return Economy Class and Business Class tickets to select destinations.

The sale is valid for booking between 27th March and 4th April 2017 and for travel between 27th March and 30th June 2017.

Trip from Nigeria to Dubai start from USD930 in Economy Class and USD 3,971 in Business Class. Similarly, fares for Guangzhou start from USD 1,129 in Economy Class and USD 4,789 in Business Class.

Passengers can make the most of fares starting from USD 1,074 and USD 3,235 to New Delhi, to Bombay USD1, 101 and USD 2,971, to Shanghai from USD 1,471 and USD 4,789, to Beijing USD 1,471 and USD 4,789, to London Heathrow from USD 1,154 and USD 4,193, and to Hong Kong USD 1,188 and USD 4,519 in Economy Class and Business Class respectively.

Emirates hub, Dubai, offers a modern, convenient and comfortable transit to connect to flights across the airline’s worldwide network, with many key destinations having multiple departures and being serviced by the airline’s iconic double decker A380 aircraft.

Customers travelling on Emirates can look forward to world class service and hospitality from the airline’s multi-national cabin crew, while enjoying complimentary gourmet meals and beverages.

Emirates also offers over 2500 channels of on demand audio and visual entertainment on its ice system, from the latest movies, music and games, including 90 dedicated channels for children.

Emirates also offers families with young children special services and products to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable flight, from free toys to kid’s meals, entertainment and priority boarding.