FC Robo wins Asisat Oshoala Invitational Tournament

By Esther Egbe

FC Robo Queens was the winner of the first Edition of the Asisat Oshoala tournament in 2015 after beating Royaltoms queens 4 to nil at Bishop Aggey Memorial School, Ilasa Mush in Lagos.

The Second Edition of the Asisat Oshoala tournament began with 14 teams respectively on the 21st December 2016 at the St. Jude’s primary school Mushin, Lagos.

Robo Queens see off OSys Angels, Amajo Queens and Victory Queens to reach the final of the competition against Jojo Queens at the Campus Mini Stadium Lagos on the 26th December 2016.

The Queens was Emerged the Champions for the 2nd time when Amirat Adebisi scored through a brilliant free kick to put the Queens in front, she scored a brace with a shot again to secure a win for the QUEENs in the 1st half, JOJO queens was in possession of the ball in the 2nd half when Agams Nkechi dribbles pass two Robo queens defender to put the ball behind the net also comes again Vivian Ikechukwu with a brilliant dribbles to equalise for the JoJo queens in the 80″ mins the referee awarded a penalty kick to ROBO queens that saw them defeating JOJO queens to make them the Champions for the 2nd time.

The organizer Oshoala told National Daily that the game was a way of giving back to the society and taking girls child out of the street.

Asisat also said that the tournament is a way to encourage upcoming female footballers that they shouldn’t give up on their dream,they should keep working hard to achieve their goals.