INEC Worker Kidnapped in Rivers

A staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission conducting the legislative election on Saturday in Etche local government area of Rivers State has been kidnapped.

A National Daily Newspaper correspondent monitoring the election on Saturday saw a female INEC staff crying while alerting the state headquarters about the incident.

Over 700 staff of the commission were mobilised and deployed to the area amidst heavy military presence on Friday in preparation for the election.

Efforts to get the INEC spokesperson in the state did not yield any response as all the calls put across to her were not answered.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, said he was not yet aware of the development.

”But if it is true, we are going to launch an investigation into the matter to get to the person who did it,” he said.