LASG harps on gains of clean Lagos

By Lanre Adesanya

The Lagos State Government has called on all Lagosians to be conscious of the need to have a comely environment, citing it as a veritable tool to attracting foreign investors to Lagos and Nigeria.

The Commissioner for Establishments,Training and Pensions Dr. Akintola, Benson Oke made this statement while delivering his keynote address at a 2-Day workshop held at Pearlwort Hotel and Suites tagged:’Strategic Communication for a Clean Lagos’,organized by the Ministry of Establishments,Training and Pensions in conjunction with Messrs. XLS Consulting .

Akintola in his address titled: ‘Communicating the ‘No Pollution Message’, harps on the need for workers and Lagosians to maintain neat environment to further boost the worldview about the state, citing the recent Rockefeller recognition accorded Lagos state as an impetus.

“This is about the ninth training session organized by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode led government for staffers since January, all geared towards improving individual capabilities and this particular one is to inculcate in participants the necessity of ensuring a clean Lagos worthy of attracting foreign investors.

“This is in tandem with the Governor’s cleaner Lagos initiative.” Said Akintola.

The Commissioner stressed that Governor Ambode had been so proactive in projecting the state image, an action which is already yielding result for the state’s economy, even in recession Lagos is still economically virile.

The Managing Director of XLS Concepts Limited Mr. Olajide Adams was particular about the need to intensify efforts at training and re-training workers on strategy of communication to engender development of staff and providing them with new techniques through which participants capacity are built.