Maje sues Toke Makinwa to a tune of N100m 

Maje Ayida through his lawyers, led by ‘Kemi Pinheiro SAN of Pinheiro LP, has initiated legal proceedings at the High Court of Lagos State against Toke Makinwa and Kachifo Limited, the publishers of the book “On Becoming”. Maje is suing them both, to the tune of One Hundred Million Naira, and has requested the court to donate any damages awarded to four charities to be nominated by him.

This lawsuit is a follow up on the letters of demand earlier served Toke in December 2016 by Pinheiro LP and the objective is to secure the enforcement of those demands made. Toke has since been served with the court processes.