Obiano launches new security programme

Police to patrol on smart motorbikes



The Government of Anambra State officially rolled out a new security scheme introducing new form of Police patrol which involves the use of 50 smart motorbikes, each utilised by two armed police officers.

Speaking during the launch of the initiative at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, Governor Willie Obiano said that the new Motorbikes Unit is to complement the efforts of other security operatives and special units already existing in the State.

Other security frameworks in the state include the Marine Unit, Smart Cars Unit, Patrol Unit, Metro Unit, Malls Unit, Operation Kpochapu and the recently launched Operation Udo Amaka.

According to Obiano, the policemen for this unit “have all been well trained and these motorbikes will out run any motorbike on the road and they are in a position to communicate with specific Police sand bag areas to make sure that criminals don’t escape.”

“They will also help us to curb purse and wallet snatching by criminals on motorbikes or okada,” he added.

The governor explained that this is the first phase, revealing that the second phase will be commissioned early next year with a plan of “making it 200 smart motorbikes.”

“I’m happy that this Christmas period, you are going to be very useful… You are going to go to strategic areas where we know that are prone to little misdemeanours to maintain peace and robustly deal with any criminal activities,” he remarked.

“As you accost people, I encourage you to work professionally, and do things differently,” Obiano advised.

The governor used the opportunity to commission an armoured personal carrier donated to the State by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris in response to an earlier request made by Obiano in that regard.

Responding on behalf of the Nigeria Police, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Sam Okaula, thanked the governor for the uncommon gesture promising that the smart motorbikes will be used for the purposes they were acquired.

“On behalf of the Nigerian Police, I thank you very much for this wonderful gesture.

You have once again demonstrated your passion for security. IGP asked me to assure you that your dream about security of this state will be realised… We will not disappoint you and the good people of Anambra State,” He said.

“We’ll ensure that these bikes are used for the purpose they have been procured… They have strengthened our resolve that Anambra will remain the most peaceful state in the country,” CP Okaula concluded.