Socialist Party accuses Ambode of anit-people policies

Demands immediate reversal BRT fare hike

The Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN), Lagos State Chapter, has called on Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and the All Progressives Congress (APC)-Government to reverse the hike of transport fares recently imposed on users of LAGBUS Buses in Lagos State.

SPN argued that, “The hike is anti-poor and insensitive. If allowed, it will put enormous strain on workers, students, youth and the poor who daily commute with the BRT.”

SPN decried that at a time when the working people are suffering from excruciating poverty arising from inflation and reduction of income, a genuine pro-masses government that places value on citizens’ welfare would not even think of increasing bus fares. It maintained that,

“Rather such a government would be thinking of how to ensure even further reduction in bus fares to assist the most vulnerable and downtrodden.” It insisted that by its action or inaction, the Ambode/APC government is slowly but surely beginning to reveal its anti-masses disposition just like its predecessors.

“We hereby give notice that if the Lagos State Government fails to reverse this decision, we will be left with no choice than to join other willing forces to mobilise a mass resistance against the policy,” SPN declared in a statement by Moshood Oshunfurewa, State Secretary.

“The Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN) is not merely an electoral platform; it is equally a party of struggle. We call on workers, artisans, students, youth and all ordinary people of Lagos State to join the SPN as we struggle for day-to-day improvement of living conditions of working people. Oshunfurewa,

“We also call on the working people in Lagos State Government to link their anger and protests against all anti-poor policies to a programme of putting in power a pro-working people’s government that will make Lagos State nay Nigeria a better place for the vast majority not just a paradise for the super-rich as envisaged by the megacity agenda of the state government,” Oshunfurewa declared.