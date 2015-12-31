PDP urges Nigerians to remain hopeful in 2016

Prince Uche Secondus, the acting National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised Nigerians to remain focused and not be despaired in 2016.

The chairman, who made the call in his New Year message on Thursday in Abuja, advised that Nigerians must not lose hope “as we boldly march into 2016.

“We must repose our faith in God, the only one that can guide the leadership of this country to take actions that will enuinely correct past mistakes.

“The only one who can guide the country’s leadership to take actions that will rebuild our economy, give all Nigerians a sense of belonging and secure our country.

“Our prayer is that in 2016, Nigerians will live in peace, love and brotherhood.

“They will be alive to their citizenship responsibility of engaging the government so that it can work for national reconciliation, reconstruction and development.’’

Secondus then pleaded with the PDP to be at the vanguard of these aims and the objective of moving the nation forward.

“We are already reforming our party in order to put us in good stead to play this role effectively.

“May the Almighty God grant us a peaceful and prosperous New Year,’’ he prayed.

He described the anti-corruption policy of the present administration as “active policy’’, adding that PDP was in support of it.

He said “the PDP supports this policy wholeheartedly because it is fundamental to our drive toward national development as a country.

“But it will be counter-productive if it is pursued without following the rule of law and if it is selective ly targetin g members of the opposition party.’’