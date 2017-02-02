Contingent of Nigerian troops deployed to Gambia arrives Lagos

By OKOSUN DENNIS

Nigerian contingent deployed to Forward Operation Base (FOB) in Senegal in respect of the crisis in Gambia are expected to arrive at the Muritala Mohammed Airport, Ikeja on Thursday afternoon.

They will be received by a representative of the Chief of the Air Staff in Lagos by 3:30pm.

It would be recalled that following the refusal of the former Gambian leader, Yahya Jammeh to hand over honourably to the successor, Adana Barrow, after he lost to him at the 1st December, 2016 election, ECOWAS countries mobilised forces to oust him before he shamefully reneged and left the country.

Barrow, who was sworn in at the Gambian Embassy in Senegal returned to the country few days after Jammeh left the country.

Details later