Demolition: Lagos Assembly wades in on marked structures in Ijaiye Housing Estate

By Lanre Adesanya

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has mandated Committee on Physical Planning and Urban Development to inspect and investigate the proposed demolition of structures by Lagos State Building Investment Co-operation LBIC in Ijaiye Housing Estate, Pen Cinema, Agege, Lagos State.

The House had earlier received a petition from Ijaiye Housing Estate Residents’ Association IHREA appealing to halt every plan to demolish shops which LBIC called illegal structure within the Estate.

In the petition, Otunba Gregg Winful, president of the IHERA stated that the termed illegal structure/shops became necessity because residents have needs for due to the long distance of the Government approved local market.

According to him, “demolition of the shops will hinder residents from accessing domestic household goods which they presently source from the shop. He revealed that the nearest market to the Estate is the Agege Market which is not within reach of the residents. Also the fence that was marked for demolition is to secure our lives and properties” He stated.

Mr. Winful, however advised the need to engage the Executive Committee of the Estate who has over the years managed and administered it for discussion on proposed re-development plan by government.

According to a representative from the Ministry of Physical Planning, Tpl. Musa Okuniyi, the demolition is part of the review for the betterment of the residents.

“The master plan of the Estate is expected to be reviewed every 10years and it is mandatory for LBIC to submit same to the Ministry for vetting and ratification.”

This according to him is the process “We don’t plan for the people but we plan with the people”

Hon. Setonji David having listened to the residents Executives and the Ministry representatives promised that the Committee findings and recommendations will be reported back to the leadership of the House for earnest attention, but urged status quo to be maintained by the residents and LBIC.