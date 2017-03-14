Don’t drink Fanta, Sprite with Vitamin C

Drinking Vitamin C with Fanta and Sprite has been considered toxic and dangerous to human health.

As a result, Lagos High Court on Tuesday castigated and ordered the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control to direct the Nigeria Bottling Company Plc., manufacturers of Fanta and Sprite soft drinks, to include a warning on the bottles of the product, cautioning customers against using the drinks with Vitamin C.

Presiding over a suit filed by a businessman, Fijabi Adebo, and his firm, Fijabi Adebo Holdings Ltd in 2008; Justice Adedayo Oyebanji of the Lagos High Court, Igbosere, gave the order noting that NBC and NAFDAC as defendants.

The lawyer to the complainant, Mr. Fijabi’s lawyer, Abiodun Onidare, told the court that his client had bought large quantities of different products from NBC and exported to the United Kingdom but Fanta and Sprite failed UK Health Authorities’ (Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council’s Trading Standards Department of Environment and Economy Directorate).

It was gathered that a sample test carried out for human consumption, indicated that when Fanta and Sprite were mixed with Vitamin C, they became poisonous for human consumption.

The claimants is said to be demanding N15.1 million as special damages and N1.6 million being the money the NBC admitted it received from the claimants.

Lawyer to the defendants, T. O. Busari, argued that it was not negligent but borne out of strict quality control procedures to ensure that its products are safe for end-users consumption.”

“The court is in absolute agreement with the learned counsel for the claimants that soft drinks manufactured by Nigeria Bottling Company ought to be fit for human consumption irrespective of colour or creed.

“It is manifest that NAFDAC has been grossly irresponsible in its regulatory duties to the consumers of Fanta and Sprite manufactured by Nigeria Bottling Company.”

Oyebanji expressed disappointment with NAFDAC, saying it has failed Nigerians by its certification as satisfactory for human consumption, noting that the same product it okayed for consumption failed sample test for human consumption.

He ruled that, “That NAFDAC shall forthwith mandate Nigeria Bottling Company to, within 90 days hereof, include on all the bottles of Fanta and Sprite soft drinks manufactured by the company, a written warning that the content of the said bottles of Fanta and Sprite soft drinks cannot be taken with Vitamin C.

“In consideration of the fact that this case was filed in 2008 and that it has been in court for nine years, costs of N2 million is awarded against NAFDAC. Interest shall be paid on the costs awarded at the rate of 10% per annum until liquidation of the said sum.