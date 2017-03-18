King Mihammed says Nigerians love Buhari

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his successful return from a medical vacation in London.

Femi Adesina, the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said the king congratulated Mr. Buhari via telephone conversation on Thursday.

Mr. Adesina said the Moroccan monarch expressed delight and happiness at the reception Nigerians gave Buhari when he returned home.

Mohammed VI said the reception was evidence of a leader widely loved by his people.

The monarch was in Nigeria on a state visit last December when h invited President Buhari to Morocco.

President Buhari thanked the Moroccan monarch for his call and the growing partnership between the two countries.

Moroccan delegation made up of top government officials met with senior Nigerian government officials Friday

The two leaders expressed happiness at the success of the meeting.