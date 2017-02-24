MTN launches Mobile Solar Electricity service

Fashola commends MTN/Lumos for innovation

MTN has rolled out mobile solar power service to end users across the country. The device replaces the use of generators as alternative sources of electricity. It enables homes and small businesses to power cellphones, fans, TVs, computers, radios and other small electronic devices at the same time, while improving the quality of life of consumers.

However, the device could not sustain heavy electrical appliances like air conditioner, refrigerator. Etc. It is an innovation to be improved upon by the producers in subsequent technological modifications.

At the launch of MTN/Lumos mobile solar power initiative, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN, commended MTN/Lumos, for providing clean and affordable solar electricity to Nigerians. He was delighted that the initiative will add to the efforts towards providing alternative sources of energy in the country.