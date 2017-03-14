Nollywood Actress, Ego Boyo becomes IWS 60th President

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ego Boyo has emerged the 60th president of the International Women’s Society (IWS). The organization is an independent, non-political, non-governmental and non-profit organization.
According to a statement from IWS, Ego Boyo will be the 60th president of the distinguished society and will be invested at an event that holds today, Tuesday 14th of March, 2017.
The event will showcase women who are doing extraordinary work and changing lives with a photography series and it also serves as a “call to arms” to young women to embrace charitable service whilst pursuing their careers.
